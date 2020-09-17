Gigi Hadid Shares Sweet Maternity Photos as She Prepares to Give Birth

Fans are looking for clues as to whether Gigi Hadid has given birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, but the mom is paying them no mind as she's too busy posting sweet throwback photos from earlier in her pregnancy.

On Sept. 17, the runway model shared multiple photos on Instagram showing off her pregnant belly. According to Gigi's caption, the pictures were taken around 27 weeks. "Time flew," Gigi captioned the sweet images.

Earlier this week, fans speculated that Gigi may have given birth after her sister, Bella Hadid, shared a photo of her with her pregnant sibling to Instagram. "i love you both so freaking much -can'tstopcrying," Bella gushed.

Rumors were further fueled when Gigi and Bella's father, Mohamed Hadid, posted an emotional letter for his future grandchild on Instagram.

"Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be," Mohamed wrote in a handwritten poem. "I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa's always here, I'll do anything, anything for you, my dear."