Exclusive

Go Behind the Scenes of the 2020 ACM Awards With Maren Morris

Maren Morris took E! News behind the scenes while she celebrates at the 2020 ACM Awards in Nashville. See all the exclusive pictures!

By Cydney Contreras Sep 17, 2020 7:57 PMTags
Maren Morris is enjoying some much-needed R&R after celebrating the night away at the 2020 ACM Awards.

After spending much of the year with her newborn in quarantine, during which her song "The Bones" went triple platinum, the new mom took full advantage of the opportunity to get red carpet ready for the award ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

And with the help of her glam squad, the country singer was easily one of the best dressed stars of the night.

Plus, she went home with a trophy in tow. During the ceremony, "The Middle" singer won Music Event of the Year for her performance of "Fooled Around And Fell In Love" with Miranda LambertAshley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King, and she was named Female Artist of the Year for the first time in her three years as a nominee.

While fans got to see her acceptance speech and performance on TV, much more happened behind the scenes of the show, which Maren graciously allowed E! News to bear witness to. 

To see exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and memories from Maren herself, check out the gallery below!

Nicki Fletcher

"Laci Matteson getting the hair laid."

Nicki Fletcher

"Lorrie Turk doing final touch ups before I went into the Grand Ole Opry."

Nicki Fletcher

"I'm watching Miranda Lambert slay her performance on TV while we do last looks."

Nicki Fletcher

"I am obsessed with this Versace skirt and bodysuit I wore. My stylist, Dani Michelle, added this gold rosary necklace as a belt as a brilliant last minute accessory."

Nicki Fletcher

"My husband Ryan Hurd and I celebrating my Female Artist of the Year win in the parking lot with a gigantic case of beer."

Nicki Fletcher

"Since the ACMs are usually in Vegas but the pandemic has them postpone to a Nashville date, we decided to bring the casino to my back porch for a little post-awards celebration!"

