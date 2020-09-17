Watch Tyra Banks Teach Drew Barrymore How to Smize With a Mask

Sharing a warm smile with a stranger on the street or even during a social distanced hang out with friends is a lot more difficult now that face masks have become the norm.
Ever-friendly talk show host Drew Barrymore—a big fan of smiling—knows this struggle all too well. Fortunately, America's Next Top Model mogul and Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks is here to give a crash course on "smizing." While on the Drew Barrymore Show, Tyra explained that the "right smize" comes from thinking of "something that delights you."
Drew pointed to her two daughters—Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6—as the people who bring her the most joy. Tyra then described a scenario in which Olive and Frankie need visual support from their mom.
"What happens is, your eyes begin to squint, your mouth becomes slightly numb, and all the energy comes up [to your eyes]," Tyra shared as Drew attempted to smize behind her chic patterned face mask.
Tyra created the concept of smizing for her long-running ANTM reality competition series, where models were often asked to keep their mouths neutral while rocking a more intense eye expression. Now though, Tyra believes the smize has greater impact.
"Now, a smize doesn't just mean 'I'm fierce,'" she explained. "A smize means, 'Thank you.' Or, 'You go first.' Or, 'I'm going to be here for you during this difficult time that you are going through right now.'"
One thing that may make you smize—or even downright smile? The name of Tyra's new ice cream line. SMIZE Cream, heading to shelves this fall, is all natural, super premium ice cream with an edible cookie dough surprise in every container. Just make sure you can safely remove your face mask before snacking.
Check out the video above!