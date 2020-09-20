E! People's Choice AwardsEmmysMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

A Broadway star revealed her 50-pound weight loss, Drew Barrymore debuted a new gig, SNL shook things up for its upcoming season and more.

So many before-and-afters, so little time.

In this week's round-up of the most surprising celebrity transformations, we've got a few side-by-side photos to highlight the changes made by a Broadway star, a reality TV veteran and an Olympian. Prepare to be amazed. 

Plus, Drew Barrymore has kicked off the next phase of her career in spectacular fashion, while Priyanka Chopra showed off her new hairstyle that may just make you consider your own shake-up for the upcoming fall season. 

And did we mention Saturday Night Live has tapped quite the A-lister to take on a major political figure for its big return next month? (We can't wait to see how he pulls it off!) Finally, the offspring of a Bravo reality star is opening up about the lifestyle shift she and her husband made that completely changed their lives. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images, Instagram
Marissa Jaret Winokur

The 47-year-old Broadway star took to Instagram to share that she's lost almost 50 pounds. The Hairspray alum wrote about how she's been working out with her trainer Keith Anthony and changing her diet amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Truth Covid scares me," she admitted in part of her post. "I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK! So I started working out at home with Keith via Zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance. In all honestly [sic], I also needed something to focus on [and] have a goal. 6 months later I have lost almost 50 pounds."

Winokur, who won Celebrity Big Brother, also shared a few before-and-after pictures, writing, "I was scared to post photos, it's really one day at a time for me when it comes to food. But I thought, Covid isn't over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose [sic] to fight!"

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

New season, new style.

The Baywatch stars debuted bangs in an Instagram post, writing, "New hair, don't care." The 38-year-old actress also added honey-colored highlights to her shoulder-length cut. 

Chopra continued to show off her short and textured fringe—a perfect change for the impending fall season—in a sweet snap with husband Nick Jonas.

Instagram/Jason Wahler
Jason Wahler

The Hills star just went #30for30, completing a workout challenge that he documented on social media. 

For 30 days, Wahler worked out and maintained dietary changes every day, celebrating his journey on the final day with a reflective Instagram post

"I did it!" he wrote. "I'm so grateful I was able to stick with it and not miss a day! I appreciate all the love and support along the way as well as all the people who joined me." Adding that he feels "so much better," Wahler said he's going to do another 30 days after losing over 10 pounds. 

When the challenge first began in August, Wahler revealed his reason for sharing his experience. "Since I got sober again, I have struggled with being hyper critical of myself," the 33-year-old explained. "Over the last year and half, I've opened up about my body image issues as a male since I know there are many men out there who struggle with this. So instead of keeping it to myself and having shame around it, I thought I'd do something different and talk about it and make a change."

Instagram/Keto Culbersons
Briana Culberson

Since 2018, the daughter of Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson and her husband Ryan Culberson have collectively lost over 150 pounds, crediting the Ketogenic diet for their respective transformations. 

And  this week, the couple started their own Instagram account, Keto Culbersons, dedicated to their lifestyle. 

"We've been asked often to start a keto only page with recipes and help people maintain the lifestyle easily," their first post read. "Welcome to our new page and bear with us as we develop this page!"

Dimitrios Kambouris/"Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust
Drew Barrymore

After more than four decades of experience in Hollywood, Barrymore is still adding first to her resume.

The 45-year-old's new talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, officially kicked off this week, with the star hosting an epic reunion with her Charlie's Angels co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in the premiere episode.

"I couldn't begin this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years," Barrymore shared. "We are friends, we are fellow angels."

Another highlight of her first week rollout: Welcoming longtime friend and collaborator Adam Sandler to reboot one of their beloved movies, 50 First Dates.

P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images
Jim Carrey

Alrighty then!

Saturday Night Live is finally set to return for its 46th season in October and to rev up excitement for NBC hit's comeback, they announced that Jim Carrey is set to join the cast to play Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. (He'll presumably be facing off in debate and election sketches against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.)

In an interview with Vulture, SNL creator Lorne Michaels revealed Carrey's casting came from "interest on his part," adding, "He will give the part energy and strength. Hopefully it's funny."

Saturday Night Live fans can also expect to see three new faces pop up in its 30 Rock studio (or, you know, virtually from their respective homes): Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes.

Instagram/Ryan Lochte
Ryan Lochte

"Jeah!"

At least that's what we imagine the Olympic swimmer said when he woke up one recent morning and looked at a pair of scissors and razor.

"Time for clean up!!" he captioned the before-and-after Instagram, adding two hashtags: #transformationtuesday and #cleandad.

