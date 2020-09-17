E! People's Choice AwardsNYFWEmmysMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos

Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant: Check In on More Stars of High School Musical

After Vanessa Hudgens gushed over Ashley Tisdale’s pregnancy announcement, fans are probably wondering what the rest of the High School Musical cast has been up to. We’ve got your answers.

It's the start of something new for Ashley Tisdale because she's pregnant with her first child

The High School Musical alum announced the exciting baby news on Thursday, Sept. 17, just over a week after celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Christopher French. "There are so many moments, so many tiny fragile little moments that I can look at specifically," French wrote to his wife for the occasion. "Amazing, beautiful bright ones and hard, cloudy difficult ones... we just keep getting closer. I really can't imagine life without you @ashleytisdale. I love you endlessly."

Their love was certainly on display as the couple revealed the pregnancy without words, instead letting photos of the actress' visible baby bump do the talking. 

Meanwhile, Tisdale's co-star Vanessa Hudgens could not help but gush over the special moment, commenting, "So so happy for u guyssssss. Congratulations."

Indeed, before motherhood and marriage, Hudgens spent years by Tisdale's side on-screen as her castmate in the Disney franchise that catapulted them both to stardom

photos
Pregnant Performers

Now, as the actress prepares to experience a new milestone, you may be wondering—what have the rest of the High School Musical stars been up to since the third film debuted more than a decade ago? We have the answers—all you have to do is keep scrolling...because we're all in this together. (Sorry, had to.)

Disney
Hello Wildcats

In 2006, it was the start of something new...and incredible. Check out what the stars of the High School Musical films have been up to in recent years.

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Zac Efron (Troy Bolton)

Professional Life: The High School Musical films made Efron an official Hollywood hottie and he landed roles in movies such as 17 Again, a Freaky Friday-like comedy in which he played the younger version of onscreen dad Matthew Perry's character, and Charlie St. CloudThat Awkward MomentNeighbors and its sequel, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and the big screen adaptation of Baywatch, where he got to showcase his now-notoriously hot physique alongside the even more jacked Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In 2017, he returned to his musical roots (he also sang in the 2007 film Hairspray) with a role in The Greatest Showman. After playing the infamous Ted Bundy in the 2019 Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, he signed on for an adventure docus-series entitled Killing Zac Efron, that, ironically, actually almost killed him. The series will air in bite-size installments on new streaming service Quibi.

Personal Life: Efron dated Vanessa Hudgens, who played his onscreen love interest Gabriella Montez, for about four years before they split in 2010. Efron later dated model Sam Miro between 2014 and 2016. Most recently, he's been linked to Vanessa Valladares

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez)

Professional Life: After appearing in all three High School Musical films, Hudgens went on to star in films such as Bandslam, Beastly, Sucker Punch, Spring Breakers, Machete Kills, Second Act and Bad Boys for Life.

"High School Musical was a fantastic journey, but it completely derailed me from where I originally saw my career going," Hudgens told The Guardian in an August 2018 interview. "I always wanted to be the indie girl; I always wanted to be in the movies where I'm playing a drug addict or a stripper or a prostitute. That was my goal since I was like, 11."

In 2015, Hudgens made her Broadway debut in a revival of the musical Gigi.

Major Heartache: In 2016, she returned to her musical roots and played Rizzo in Fox's Grease Live! Hours before the live production, she revealed that her father, Greg Hudgens, had died at age 65 after battling stage 4 cancer. "Tonight, I do the show in his honor," she tweeted, before giving one of the best performances of her career. She returned for Fox's live staging of Rent in 2019.

Personal Life: Hudgens remains good friends with High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale. In 2011, a year after Hudgens and Zac Efron split, she began dating actor Austin Butler. The couple split in early 2020. 

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans)

Professional Life: After the High School Musical era, Tisdale continued a pop music career for a few years and enjoyed moderate success. Her most recent album, Symptoms, was released in May 2019. She also appeared in her own straight-to-video High School Musical spinoff film Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure. In 2010, she starred in the short-lived but popular cheerleader series Hellcats.

Over the years, she would go on to have small roles on shows such as Sons of Anarchy and The Crazy Ones and also appeared in Scary Movie 5. She also voiced Candace Flynn on the animated show Phineas and Ferb for more than a decade. She has also worked on other animated programs, such as Skylanders Academy. Tisdale has also added producer to her resume, executive producing the Bravo series Miss Advised and the ABC Family-turned-Freeform sitcom Young & Hungry, which ran for five seasons from 2014-18.

Personal Life: The actress wed Christopher French in 2014. They got engaged a year prior. In September 2020, Tisdale announced she is pregnant with her first child

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans)

Professional Life: After the High School Musical era, Grabeel also continued a music career for a while and played Toby Kennish on ABC Family-turned-Freeform's Switched at Birth. He has also voiced characters on animated shows such as Family Guy, Elena of Avalor, Sheriff Callie's Wild West, Spirit Riding Free and Pinky Malinky. In 2019, the actor appeared as himself in Disney+'s meta-series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Personal Life: The actor has been in a relationship with actress Emily Morris for several years.

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth)

Professional Life: After the High School Musical films, Bleu went on to star in Ashton Kutcher's short-lived drama series about models, The Beautiful Life: TBL, and also played Jeffrey King on One Life to Life. He also had roles on shows such as The Good Wife, Blue BloodsCastleDrop Dead DivaThe FostersThe Middle, Chicago Med and, most recently, Supergirl. In 2013, he competed on Dancing With the Stars and placed second with partner Karina Smirnoff.

Bleu made his Broadway debut in 2010 with a role in In the Heights in 2010. In 2011, he appeared in a revival of Godspell and in 2016, he starred in the original musical Holiday Inn. He returned to the stage in 2019 in a revival of Kiss Me, Kate.

Personal Life: In 2016, the actor married Sasha Clements, star of the Disney Channel movie How to Build a Better Boy. They got engaged more than a year prior, at Walt Disney World. They had started dating after meeting in a Toronto grocery store in 2011.

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie)

Professional Life: The actress went on to star on the sitcom Here We Go Again and the comedy movie We Are Family. In 2018, her online talk show Gimme Mo transitioned to linear TV for a brief run on cable network Discovery Life.

Personal Life: The actress married Walter Jordan in 2012.

The Disney Channel, Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
Bart Johnson (Coach Jack Bolton)

Professional Life: The actor went on to appear on shows such as The Client List and NCIS: Los Angeles and the Amazon series Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street. He also appeared in a 2018 film adaptation of Little Women. For a while, he operated the Johnson Mill Bed & Breakfast in near Park City, Utah. 

Personal Life: The actor has been married to Robyn LivelyBlake Lively's sister, since 1999. They share three children.

The Disney Channel, Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Chris Warren Jr. (Zeke Baylor)

Professional Life: The actor went on to star on shows such as Good Luck Charlie, The Hard Times of RJ Berger and The Fosters. In 2019, he starred in ABC's short-lived drama Grand Hotel.

Personal Life: In 2019, he married British TV host and actress Layla Rumi.

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus)

Professional Life: The actress went on to star on shows such as Desperate Housewives, Bones, Modern Family, Silicon Valley and the Hulu series Chance.

Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Poo-Pourri
Olesya Rulin (Kelsi Nielsen)

Professional Life: The Russian-American actress went on to star on shows such as Greek and the PlayStation Network's Powers. Her most recent on-screen appearance was a 2019 episode of the CBS procedural SEAL Team.

screengrab, Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for ChefDance
KayCee Stroh (Martha Cox)

Professional Life: The actress went on to appear in a number of TV series after High School Musical 3, such as The League, Shapetown, USA and Andi Mack. She also made an appearance in an episode of the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019.

Personal Life: In 2009, she married Ben Higginson. The couple have welcomed two daughters, Zetta Lee and Lettie Louise.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock, Jemma McKenzie Brown Instagram
Jemma McKenzie-Brown (Tiara Gold)

Professional Life: Jemma has made a career change since starring in HSM3. She's now a Barry's Bootcamp trainer! You can keep up with her workouts and training on social media.

