New York Fashion Week Yearbook: See Our Spring 2021 Recap

In a New York minute, fashion week is finished—and this season was one for the history books.

For the first time ever, New York's bi-annual main fashion event went mostly virtual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With unprecedented social distancing protocols in place in the city, the typically jam-packed event was leaner this time around as in-person runway shows were minimal, audiences could only exist outside and most designers showed their work using the CFDA's Runway360 digital platform. There, anyone could peruse photos of all the looks in each collection as they debuted and they could watch unique video presentations with just a click.

Despite strict physical parameters in place, New York Fashion Week was arguably as inclusive as ever. And, given the fact that everyone has been buckling down for six months in their pajamas, the eye-catching fashions were a welcome reprieve from the harsher realities the world has been up against.