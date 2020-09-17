E! People's Choice AwardsNYFWEmmysMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos

New York Fashion Week Yearbook: See Our Spring 2021 Recap

In a New York minute, fashion week is finished—and this season was one for the history books. 

For the first time ever, New York's bi-annual main fashion event went mostly virtual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. With unprecedented social distancing protocols in place in the city, the typically jam-packed event was leaner this time around as in-person runway shows were minimal, audiences could only exist outside and most designers showed their work using the CFDA's Runway360 digital platform. There, anyone could peruse photos of all the looks in each collection as they debuted and they could watch unique video presentations with just a click. 

Despite strict physical parameters in place, New York Fashion Week was arguably as inclusive as ever. And, given the fact that everyone has been buckling down for six months in their pajamas, the eye-catching fashions were a welcome reprieve from the harsher realities the world has been up against. 

Best Looks at Fashion Week Spring 2021

"There's all this talk about sweatpants, present company included," Jason Wu, who was one of the only designers to have an in-person show outside on a rooftop, exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi. "We need glamour."

"I'm really thrilled," he added, "because even just for seven-and-a-half, eight minutes that you forget about all the troubles that we have to face and continue to face—that is what fashion is about. It is not about vanity only. It's about bringing imagination and beauty to the world."

There was no shortage of either. From tropical prints to bedazzled masks, red carpet-ready gowns and standout shapes, designers served up their sartorial imaginations on a virtual platter. For a breakdown of the best of the best designs, keep scrolling!

Courtesy of BFA, David X Prutting
Best Coordinating Face Mask: Rebecca Minkoff

Since it's 2020, a face mask is truly the hottest accessory—and one that goes with your top and your clutch is a winner. 

RUNWAY360
Best All-Over Print: Libertine

When it comes to matchy-matchy, these looks reign supreme. 

Runway360
Best Shape: Bibhu Mohapatra

Part dress, part flower—this design is fully divine. 

Mark Grgurich/Runway360
Best Matching Set: Cinq à Sept

This look takes coordinating to a supreme level. 

Vivienne Hu
Best Sleeves: Vivienne Hu

Because who doesn't love a statement lace sleeve?

Bryce Thompson/RUNWAY360
Standout Suiting: Teddy Vonranson

A bubblegum pink suit? All the yes. 

Daria Kobayashi Ritch
Dreamiest Styling: Rodarte

Fashion week look or a painting? We can't be too sure. 

RUNWAY360
Best Ruffles: Ulla Johnson

The ruffles on ruffles on ruffles of our springtime dreams. 

Tory Rust/RUNWAY360
Best Embrace of Current Events: Alice + Olivia

Hat tip to Alice + Olivia for making a T-shirt that speaks everyone's mind. 

Tom Ford
Most Living My Best Life Vibes: Tom Ford

A tie-dye caftan and an electric pink-pouted smile has fun written all over it. 

Dennis Golonka/RUNWAY360
Most Stunning Sequins: Badly Mischka

When it comes to glamour, it doesn't get better than this. 

Jonathan Dee/RUNWAY360
Best Animal Print: Naeem Khan

This look roars from head to toe. 

