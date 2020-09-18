Emmy First-Timers Club: Jovan Adepo Reveals the Watchmen Co-Star He Celebrated His Nomination With

You never forget your first. For a lucky handful of TV personalities, that time is now. Get to know the names behind the nominations with Emmy First-Timers Club, E! News' weeklong celebration of newcomers with nods in some of the biggest categories!

In just a few short years, Jovan Adepo has racked up a seriously impressive resume.

Since making his debut in the second season of HBO's thought-provoking adaptation of The Leftovers in the fall of 2015, he's bounced between screens big and small with appearances in projects like Fences, mother!, Sorry for Your Loss and When They See Us. It's his latest, though, that's finally earned him some Emmy love.

After reuniting with Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof on the writer's remarkable remix of Watchmen for HBO in 2019, Adepo's found himself nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards. And the nod comes for work in just one episode as viewers learned how a young Will Reeves (played by in the present day by Louis Gossett Jr.) became Hooded Justice, the first masked hero.