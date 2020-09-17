Maren Morris Delivers Must-See 2020 ACM Awards Performance 5 Months After Giving Birth

It's a big night for mama!
During Wednesday evening's 2020 ACM Awards, new mom Maren Morris took to the stage in one of her first performances since welcoming her first child with husband Ryan Hurd.
Wearing Versace, the 30-year-old glowed as she performed "To Hell and Back" from her album GIRL inside Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
"She is wearing one of my favorite looks from the runway, as once she put it on, she knew this was it!" Maren's stylist Dani Michelle told E! News. "For her performance, we wanted to play off the warm lights and this long-sleeve silhouette really let her be able to focus on the performance while still feeling fabulous."
It's a big award show for the country singer who was nominated in several categories including Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year thanks to her "Fooled Around And Fell In Love" collaboration with Miranda Lambert and other female stars.
And while awards and recognition is something Maren appreciates, becoming a mom has brought a whole new level of happiness to the musician.
"We really couldn't have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time," Maren shared on The Bobby Bones Show after giving birth to her son Hayes during the coronavirus pandemic. "And he's been a good distraction from not being able to tour."
Ryan also gushed about life with his wife and their baby boy in an April interview with E! News.
"He's doing really well," the "To a T" singer shared. "We're figuring out how to be a family of three and that's really fun and exciting. We've just been really blessed to have this time at home. It's been fun to figure it out."
And as so many new parents can relate to, not every day is a walk in the park. While appearing on CBS This Morning, Maren opened up about her mental health hurdles she overcame after giving birth.
"I'm kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal," she explained on Sept. 14. "Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic...And [I have] people that love me around me."
Maren continued, "You're trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right and you just feel like you suck at every level. And then the one thing I've always felt like I have a handle on is my music and to not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, it was just a lot."
Safe to say it's great to be back on stage!