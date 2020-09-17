Stumptown Canceled Despite Already Being Renewed for Season 2

Well this is a bummer.

Despite initially renewing Stumptown for a season two, ABC has now decided to cancel the Cobie Smulders-starring drama. The move is due to timing and scheduling needs, related to the pandemic. Deadline reports that the show was canceled when the new season would not have been ready until April, and that the studio ABC Signature is shopping the show to other networks and streaming sites.

Season one ended on a few cliffhangers, including the arrival of Dex's (Smulders) mother, but now it's possible we may never get to meet her or find out exactly why she abandoned her children.

Stumptown is just the latest TV casualty of the pandemic. Netflix renewed and then canceled The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. TruTV also canceled I'm Sorry in the middle of production on the third season, and we're already bracing ourselves for more bad news to come as TV shows continue to try to return to production.