Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Breaks Down in Tears During Baby Shower Planning

Khloe Kardashian's best friend is more than stressed.

In this clip from tonight's season 19 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American mogul calls pregnant BFF Malika Haqq to discuss plans for the latter's baby shower. Joined by Malika's twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, Khloe asks the expectant mother what she'd like on her big day.

"Is there anything you absolutely do not want at your baby shower?" Khadijah kicks off the conversation.

Per Malika, the only thing she doesn't want at her party is "a bunch of people." However, Khloe and Khadijah are shocked as Malika reveals she's planning to invite 50 to 55 people.

"Malika, that's crazy," the Revenge Body host exclaims. "Someone who says they don't want to be around a lot of people, I'm just saying I think 55 is a lot of f--king people."

According to Malika, her guest list has grown as ex O.T. Genasis' mom needs to be allowed to invite people to the event.