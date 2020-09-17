Khloe Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Breaks Down in Tears During Baby Shower Planning

Khloe Kardashian's best friend is more than stressed.
In this clip from tonight's season 19 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American mogul calls pregnant BFF Malika Haqq to discuss plans for the latter's baby shower. Joined by Malika's twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, Khloe asks the expectant mother what she'd like on her big day.
"Is there anything you absolutely do not want at your baby shower?" Khadijah kicks off the conversation.
Per Malika, the only thing she doesn't want at her party is "a bunch of people." However, Khloe and Khadijah are shocked as Malika reveals she's planning to invite 50 to 55 people.
"Malika, that's crazy," the Revenge Body host exclaims. "Someone who says they don't want to be around a lot of people, I'm just saying I think 55 is a lot of f--king people."
According to Malika, her guest list has grown as ex O.T. Genasis' mom needs to be allowed to invite people to the event.
All of this planning begins to stress out Malika, who reveals she barely wants a baby shower.
"I mean, I'm five seconds away from not wanting a f--king shower anyways," the pregnant reality star adds. "Like, planning and who can come and who can't come and who's involved and who's not involved, that's really f--king annoying to me."
While Khloe tries to assure her friend that she doesn't have to be involved with planning, Malika makes it clear she isn't happy with the current plan.
She further snaps, "It's not becoming what Malika wants it to be, it's becoming what everybody else wants it to be."
In response to this, Khadijah reminds her twin that they called to find out what she wants at the baby shower. Clearly done with the conversation, Malika hangs up on Khloe and Khadijah.
"For Malika to say that she's so frustrated that she doesn't even want a shower anymore, that's really disappointing to me," Khloe states in a confessional. "But, I know that she would regret it so much if she did not have a shower."
Realizing that Malika is "freaking herself out," Khadijah and Khloe decide to call the mom-to-be once more.
"I'm just really stressed out," a tearful Malika says over the phone. "I'm not in the best situation, I'm trying to do the best that I can and like even little s--t that I'm supposed to enjoy, like my shower…"
Upon hearing this, Khloe realizes that "something deeper" is going on.
Watch the emotional scene play out in the clip above before tonight's premiere.
You can binge past episodes of KUWTK when it hits Peacock on Sept. 20.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)