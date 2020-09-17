Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Tarte and Dermalogica!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, take 50% off Tarte Lights-Camera-Lashes Mascara and 50% off Dermalogica Calm Water Gel Moisturizer! Shop them below!
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
This cult classic, best-selling vegan mascara is a fan favorite for countless reasons, but the main ones surround its ability to lengthen, curl, volumize and condition your lashes. Tarte suggests you think of it like a push-up bra for your lashes, as the 360 degree magniLASH wand make sure to curl and separate every lash. Plus, the formula is clump-free and flake-free.
Dermalogica Calm Water Gel
When your skin is extra thirsty (we mean dry, not searching for attention), reach for this innovative weightless, hyaluronic acid water-gel moisturizer. It's super hydrating for dry, sensitive skin, with a gel formula that transforms into a fluid that forms a weightless barrier on the skin to lock in moisture and make your skin look younger and healthier. Yes, please.
