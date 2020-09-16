Demi Lovato Is "Truly in Love" With Max Ehrich Despite Her Inner Circle's Hesitations

Demi Lovato is sticking by her man.

A source tells E! News the singer recently traveled across the country to be with fiancé Max Ehrich while he films his upcoming project, Southern Gospel. The insider shares she made a "fun road trip" out of the occasion by renting an RV. "It's something new and different and she's excited for the adventure," the source says.

As for why the pop star packed up her belongings to live on location with her man, the source explains, "Demi doesn't want to be apart from him."

"Demi insisted on being with Max in Atlanta the entire time he will be filming," the source continues. "They are inseparable and she doesn't like to be without him."

It was while they were in Atlanta that fans began sharing tweets about Selena Gomez, which were allegedly shared from Max's Twitter account a few years ago. According to screenshots from fans, the 29-year-old previously wrote in 2010, "Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you're WRONG!"