Dynasty Star Elizabeth Gillies Marries Michael Corcoran

Better late than never. Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies is finally married to composer Michael Corcoran, after they pushed back their April wedding during the pandemic.

"Once we saw how dire the situation was, we knew we had to postpone," Liz told Vogue of their original plan to wed at the St. Regis Atlanta. "It was a no-brainer for us. Aside from the obvious travel and crowd restrictions, it didn't feel right to be celebrating in such a big way when there was so much going on in the world."

Almost four months after they postponed their nuptials, the pair wed on Aug. 8 at the Inn at Fernbrook Farms in New Jersey with 10 guests, including both of her grandmothers. It was well worth the wait, as the bride gushed, "It looked so picturesque."

Liz shared a photo from the outdoor ceremony on Instagram on Sept. 16 with an arch made of blush and pink roses behind the altar.