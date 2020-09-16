These Fall 2020 Sustainable Fashions Will Help You Save The Planet in Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're always on the hunt for superior sustainable styles to freshen up our wardrobes, and wouldn't you know: fall has delivered a treasure trove!
We found a new version of our favorite flats made of recycled plastic spun into fabric, eye-catching time pieces from a company who endeavored to make themselves carbon neutral, and an eco-friendly version of iconic denim that takes us back to the days of low-slung jeans and boy band battles. There's even gorgeous, eco-friendly lingerie and a sweet tee made of recycled fabric that reminds us of what's important!
So join us in putting your most fashionable and sustainable foot forward with any (or all!) of our favorite finds of the season. Get ready to fall in love!
DL 1961 Daniele Jumpsuit – Better By DL
This short-sleeved flare leg jumpsuit is part of DL 1961's new super sustainable capsule called Better By DL Collection. It's crafted of EcoMade Lycra, so it's got some good stretch to it, and botanic Tencel, which is super soft and comfy. And to make it more easily upcycled, there's no rivets, which were ditched in favor of consciously-made trim. All told, this denim takes less than five gallons of water to make, compared to the industry standard of 1500.
Lucia Pretty Flowers Triangle Bra and Cheeky Boyshorts
Intimissimi designed a mini Earth Month capsule called The Green Collection, featuring environmentally friendly garments made from certified materials. We adore this two-piece set made of lace that contains Qnova recycled polyamide yarn by Fulgar, a sustainable fiber made from regenerated raw materials. The bra is non-wired with light padding and boning at the sides, featuring two-tone lace. Meanwhile, the cheeky boyshorts have the same two-tone lace with a microfiber crotch and 100% cotton gusset. (Translation? It's breathable where you need it most.)
Vincero The Eros Mesh Rose + White Pearl Watch
With every stunning time piece they make, Vincero has made an effort to be better with the environment. They partnered with Climate Neutral, an independent non-profit organization, to help them take responsibility for their greenhouse gas emissions. The good news is, they became carbon neutral starting in 2019. We recommend celebrating with this stunning timepiece, made of surgical grade stainless steel mesh in rose gold, with a white pearl face encased in mineral crystal glass.
Rothy's The Square
The newest addition to Rothy's beloved footwear line is The Square, which blends all the perfection of their ultra-comfortable flats in a fresh style featuring—you guessed it!—a square toe. It sports super polished style with a rounded vamp and black piping, and of course, it's made from Rothy's signature fabric, crafted from repurposed water bottles in their sustainable workshop. We're partial to this lovely blue shade called Pacific, but it also comes in Chai and Black.
Chaser Self Love Recycled Vintage Jersey Tee
Chaser makes some of our most favorite loungewear ever, so we were stoked when we heard they launched an entire line of tees, tanks and more made from recycled fabrics. But it's hard to argue with this tee, which is part of the recycled collection. It's super soft, made of a cotton poly blend, and reminds us of how important self care really is.
Mavi Tess Mid Blue Recycled Denim
Mavi also released their own special sustainable capsule collection, featuring denim made from recycled materials. These high-rise super skinny jeans are partially made of recycled cotton, resulting in a nice midweight denim. But fair warning: they have minimal stretch. To the point where they run super small. Like, you might have to size up by two sizes to make 'em fit, but it's worth it (take it from us, we learned from experience).
Desigual Short Elastic Floral Dress
As part of a special capsule collection with Spanish designer Maria Escote, this super vibrant print dress not only pays homage to Escote's love of the 90s aesthetic, it's also made from an eco-friendly blend of polyamide, elastane and lyocell. It offers a slim fit, but it's got some stretch to it, with fall-friendly long sleeves and a round neckline.
Aurate Large Gold Figaro Chain Necklace
We've written before about how much we love Aurate and their commitment to using ethically-sourced and sustainably-made 14K gold, 18K gold, and 14K gold-plated vermeil in their designs. Their new batch of stackable chains is our current obsession, specifically this Large Gold Figaro Chain. It's made of vermeil in a finish of yellow, rose or white, with two options for chain length: 18" or 22".
Vitamin A Catalina Tee Dress
This awesome ribbed t-shirt dress is made from a blend of sustainable Tencel, organic cotton, and Spandex, right in the heart of California. It's got some stretch while still offering some comfy cozy softness... and then there's that hint of fashion-forward style thanks to a side slit for a little va va voom. And yes, it comes in black.
APL Women's Ascend
The brand new APL x Tone It Up Hyper Limited Online Exclusive Ascend is made with vegan leather sporting a fashion forward metallic trim, with luxury performance materials for that extra get-up-and-go. The upper is quilted with a perforated microfiber overlay, while the midsole and outsole cushioning comes courtesy of Propelium for superior comfort. Every shoe designed to be unisex, so if you don't see your size, try searching the equivalent in the opposite sex's size.
Rothy's The Bucket Bag
Made of ocean-bound marine plastic and the brand's signature eco-friendly thread, Rothy's new Bucket Bag is a must have for anyone who's on the go and doesn't want to have to make pit stops. Why? 'Cause it's packed with pockets to help you stash everything you need to get you through the day. Not only is it machine washable, it has an adjustable strap or a top handle, so you can switch out as you need.
7 For All Mankind 080 Original Dojo in New York Dark
As part of the iconic denim brand's 20th anniversary, this re-issue of one of 7 For All Mankind's most iconic silhouettes has been updated for the times using sustainable material. It's made of Italian denim crafted of organic cotton and recycled elastane, then washed using an eco-friendly process and finished with recycled Italian hardware. Put them on, break out our old-school iPod, turn on some Backstreet Boys, and pretend it's the early aughts all over again.
Looking for college gear to let your collegiate allegiance be known? These stores have everything you need. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!