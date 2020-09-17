E! People's Choice AwardsNYFWEmmysMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos

Get the Celestial Rocker Nail Look From Rebecca Minkoff's NYFW Show

Shop the KISS nail products you'll need.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 17, 2020 12:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShopShop Designer Collaborations
E-Comm, Rebecca Minkoff NYFW nail lookDiane Bondareff for KISS Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

2020 has brought along with it plenty more free time, so nail art has been something we're getting into. We're currently obsessing over the nail look the models wore at Rebecca Minkoff's New York Fashion Week show, dreamed up by celebrity nail artist and KISS brand ambassador Gina Edwards. The fashion collection is inspired by David Bowie and glam rock, so it's only natural that the nail design to go along with it involves black polish and sparkly star decals.

Below, learn how to get this nail look that Edwards describes as having a "celestial rocker" feel using affordable KISS products!

read
The Best Places To Shop for College Apparel

KISS Salon Color—Bonfires

STEP 1: Start with KISS Halloween Salon Color Nails in Bonfires
STEP 2: Select the correct size nail for each finger and set aside in order
STEP 3: Cut down using a nail clipper to desired length for short coffin shape

STEP 4: Apply nail with glue or adhesive nail tabs

$6
Walmart

KISS Salon Secrets Nail Art Starter Kit

STEP 5: Use stars from KISS Salon Secrets Nail Art Starter Kit and apply to create accent nail
STEP 6: Apply top coat from Nail Art Starter Kit on all nails

$10
$5
Walmart

Trending Stories

1

Netflix’s Trailer for Chris Watts Documentary Will Give You Chills

2

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

3

Dynasty Star Elizabeth Gillies Marries Michael Corcoran

Or, if you're more into a quick fix, shop KISS press-on nails from Walmart or Ulta!

Up next, Dyson's new Airwrap attachments will curl, volumize and smooth your mane. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Dynasty Star Elizabeth Gillies Marries Michael Corcoran

2

Why Rob Kardashian Isn't Required to Pay Blac Chyna Child Support

3
Exclusive

Here's What Kim Zolciak Thinks of Daughter Ariana's Model Boyfriend

4

Carrie Underwood Apologizes for Not Mentioning Her Family at the ACMs

5

ACM Awards 2020 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look