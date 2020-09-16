Kanye West Appears to Pee on Grammy After Tweeting About Battle Over Music Ownership

Kanye West isn't happy with the music industry.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, the 43-year-old rapper shared numerous tweets about music ownership and recording contracts before posting a video that appeared to show himself peeing on one of his 21 Grammys.

"Trust me ... I WONT STOP," West wrote alongside the clip.

Over the past few days, West has shared several posts criticizing the music industry—which he referred to, along with the NBA, as "modern day slave ships." He also tweeted about artists needing to own their work, noting that "in the streaming world, master ownership is everything" and that it is "the bulk of the income." He claimed this was "more important than ever," especially amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The artist deserve to own our masters," West wrote in one of his posts. "Artists are starving without tours. Ima go get our masters … for all artist … pray for me."

West also addressed contracts and the roles they play in music ownership.

"When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights," he wrote in another tweet. "Without the masters you can't do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it's played and when it's played. Artists have nothing accept [sic] the fame, touring and merch."