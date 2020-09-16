E! People's Choice AwardsNYFWEmmysMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Nicky Hilton Details ''Very Emotional'' Experience Watching Paris Hilton's Documentary

“Going through so much trauma and reliving it with the whole world watching is very brave," Nicky Hilton described of sister Paris Hilton in an exclusive interview with E! News.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 16, 2020 9:17 PMTags
Paris HiltonInterviewsFashion WeekExclusivesNicky Hilton RothschildNew York Fashion WeekCelebrities
Related: Nicky Hilton Opens Up About Paris Hilton Documentary

Seeing Paris Hilton's revealing documentary for the first time was a "very emotional" experience for little sister Nicky Hilton

In an exclusive interview with E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi at Monse's Fall 2020 pop up at New York Fashion Week, Nicky recounted her sneak peek at Paris' new filmThis Is Paris, which premiered Sept. 14 on YouTube. 

"It was very, very emotional. We watched it for the first time. She didn't even want to show my mother the movie. So we snuck downstairs and we were watching it together. She said, ‘I don't want mom to see it.' I was like, ‘Well she's going to see it in a few weeks when it's on YouTube for the whole world to see,'" the 36-year-old said.

Nicky continued, "We watched it together. We laughed. We cried. I'm just so proud of her, because going through so much trauma and reliving it with the whole world watching is very brave."

photos
Paris Hilton's Documentary Bombshells: Abuse, Family Secrets and More Revelations

The YouTube documentary details Paris' allegations of physical and emotional abuse during her time at boarding school.

During a recent appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, the heiress said she now feels "empowered" and "free" that her family knows what she endured at Provo Canyon School in Utah. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Lisa Rinna Presents Denise & Brandi's Texts in RHOBH Shocker

2

Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Detail Buddy Danielson's First Weeks at Home

3
Exclusive

Here's What Kim Zolciak Thinks of Daughter Ariana's Model Boyfriend

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Nicky also explained why she's proud of her big sis for opening up about such a personal topic and inspiring others along the way.

"I've got so many messages today from people I know who've been through similar things, from strangers saying, ‘I'm so happy that I don't feel alone anymore. I'm so thrilled that she did it," Nicky said. "I think a lot of people were shocked and just seeing her allow herself to be so vulnerable without the glam team and just so raw."

During an opening scene of This is Paris, the DJ reveals, "Something happened in my childhood that I never talked about with anyone... I still have nightmares about it. I wish I could bring, like, a camera into my dreams, and, like, show you what it's like. It's terrifying. And I relive that every night. I experienced it and to this day I am still traumatized and I think the only way to have these nightmares stop is to do something about it."

For more from Nicky, press play on the video above! Read about Paris' most shocking revelations in the documentary right here

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Lisa Rinna Presents Denise & Brandi's Texts in RHOBH Shocker

2

Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Detail Buddy Danielson's First Weeks at Home

3
Exclusive

Here's What Kim Zolciak Thinks of Daughter Ariana's Model Boyfriend

4

Netflix’s Trailer for Chris Watts Documentary Will Give You Chills

5
Exclusive

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and More to Appear in TIME100 Special