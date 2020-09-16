The First Trailer For Drag Race Holland Just Introduced Its New Fabulous Host

Start your engines and may the best (Dutch) woman win!

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race have only had to wait mere weeks between the finale of one extension of the franchise and the premiere of another in 2020. Less than a month after Canada's Drag Race wrapped (spoiler: Priyanka took home the crown), World of Wonder released the first-look trailer at Drag Race Holland, the fifth international version of the Emmy-winning series.

As always, the preview clip is set to a RuPaul jam, "You Wear It Well," as 10 freshly-plucked queens debut their grand workroom entrances. In addition to glimpses at this season's pit crew, the main stage and behind-the-scenes hair and makeup action, the trailer also introduces Drag Race Holland's head judge, celebrity stylist Fred van Leer, who's seen in and out of drag.

A previously released World of Wonder clip also offered brief introductions to the queens competing to become the new series' first drag superstar: Chelsea Boy, Envy Peru, Janey Jacke, Ma'MaQueen, Madame Madness, Megan Schoonbrood, Miss Abby OMG, Patty Pam-Pam, Roem, and Sederginne.