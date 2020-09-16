The Best Places To Shop for College Apparel

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just because many university's classes have been moved online doesn't mean that you can't still show some school spirit. In fact, college gear is the perfect comfy outfit to wear while studying from home.
So, skip the bookstore and order your school's apparel from our favorite sites below. Whether you're an Arkansas Razorback or a UCLA Bruin, they've got the perfect gear for you.
UCLA Vintage Puff Cropped T
Princess Polly has the cutest vintage collegiate capsule collection in collaboration with UCLA right now. It's making us wish we were Bruins. The eight-piece collection features retro UCLA designs that originated in the '90s.
Tailgate Women's Arkansas Razorbacks Colorblock Sweatshirt
American Eagle stocks Tailgate gear for not only colleges, but also for MLB, NBA and NFL teams. Shop men's and women's clothing at a discount right now using the coupon code TEAMWORK to receive 20% off your entire purchase when you buy a Tailgate item.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Neps Long Sleeve T
'47 stocks a ton of schools, and has been a family-owned business since—you guessed it—1947. Shop their men's and women's hats and clothing.
Florida Gators WEAR by Erin Andrews Women's Tie-Dye Crewneck Sweatshirt
Fanatics is a one-stop shop for tons of college apparel brands. We're loving Erin Andrews' new limited edition shirts for Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas and Clemson. Just search for "Erin Andrews" and your school name to see the styles.
College-Team Graphic V-Neck T
Old Navy sells this V-neck, 100% cotton T-shirt for 26 different schools. It's affordable, so you really can't go wrong!
The Original Retro Brand Tulane University Green Wave Crop T
Shop The Original Retro Brand at Tillys, offering all kinds of cute vintage-inspired Ts. We love their 100% cotton cropped styles with raw edges.
Nike Black Penn State Nittany Lions Geometric Performance Leggings
Kohl's carries several college merch brands like Nike. We're loving these Dri-FIT leggings that aren't too flashy. Check out the Kohl's collegiate products page here!
Kansas Jayhawks Colosseum Marquee Players Oversize Long Sleeve V-Neck Top
Walmart also carries a bunch of collegiate brands like Colosseum, Adidas, Russell and more. This Kansas Jayhawks V-neck long-sleeve from Colosseum is perfect for fall.
