Watch Terry Bradshaw & Daughter Lacey Make a Monster of a Bet on The Bradshaw Bunch

Brace yourselves for the Bradshaws.

It's finally the day football fans and reality TV devotees alike have been waiting for: The Bradshaw Bunch premieres tonight, Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. on E!

We've been teasing the docu-series—which follows NFL legend and acclaimed sports analyst Terry Bradshaw's home life in rural Oklahoma—for weeks, and we've got one last sneak peek to show you before two all-new back-to-back episodes hit the small screen tonight.

In the above clip, you'll surely recognize Terry, who's joined by his wife Tammy and three daughters, Erin, Rachel and Lacey. Of course, the family isn't just hanging out or grabbing lunch. They're actually at a monster truck park!

Terry is apparently set to host a event at the park in the coming days, and as he explains in a confessional (alongside his 7-year-old granddaughter Zurie!), "Not only am I hosting the event but at the Monster Jam, folks want me to drive the truck. Now, how do I turn that down?"