Welp, ABC Just Canceled Another Brand-New Show: See What Other Hits Have Been Axed or Renewed

After one season and eight episodes on air, United We Fall has been given the ax. Read on to find out what other shows have been canceled—or renewed.

By Jonathan Borge Sep 16, 2020 6:55 PMTags
TVABC
Latinx representation on broadcast television continues to be bleak.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, ABC announced the cancellation of its latest multi-camera comedy, United We Fall, according to Variety. While ratings for the show weren't terrible, the series didn't immediately manage to capture the hearts and minds of viewers following its July premiere and August season finale, earning a poor 33 percent average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sadly, United We Fall was one of very few TV shows that positively illustrated what it's like to be Latinx, and it's unfortunate to receive the news at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Starring Will Sasso, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Jane Curtin, Guillermo Diaz, and Ella Grace Helton, it followed main characters Jo (Mitchell) and Bill (Sasso), mom and dad to two young kids and the subject of plenty of parenting criticism from the father figure's mother (Curtin) and Jo's Latinx Catholic family.

Basically, it was ripe for drama.

Fortunately for ABC viewers, fan favorites like Black-ish, The Goldbergs, and The Conners have been renewed and are set to return Oct. 21. Outside of the network, other recent renewals include Selena Gomez's Selena + Chef on HBO along with Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation and Love, Victor, both on Hulu. 

The TV landscape amid the pandemic has been, well, complicated, but plenty of shows have thankfully resumed production and returned to the screen. Recent premieres include Woke, Away, and Dancing With the Stars, which has fans talking because of one headliner in particular: Carole Baskin. 

Scroll down to see all the recently canceled and renewed shows of the year.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith
Canceled: United We Fall (ABC)

ABC introduced the new comedy in July, but it was given the ax after one season and eight episodes on air. 

HBO Max
Renewed: Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez will be cooking with more chefs in her home kitchen in a second season on HBO Max. 

Netflix
Canceled: Altered Carbon (Netflix)

Netflix has said goodbye to the drama after two seasons. 

Netflix
Canceled: The Society (Netflix)

Netflix renewed the teen drama in July 2019, but no new scripts had been finished. Due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of production dates and cast availability, the streamer had to let go to the popular show. 

Netflix
Canceled: I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix)

The Netflix drama was quietly renewed for a second season and then canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, which would have made filming complicated and costly. 

Phillip Caruso/Hulu
Canceled: High Fidelity (Hulu)

Hulu has said goodbye to the Zoe Kravitz-starring adaptation after one season. 

Hulu
Renewed: Taste the Nation (Hulu)

Padma Lakshmi will be back to make us all hungry in a season two! 

Hulu
Renewed: Love, Victor (Hulu)

Hulu has ordered a second season of the Love, Simon follow up. 

Freeform
Canceled: Siren (Freeform)

Freeform has canceled the mermaid drama after three seasons. 

CW
Renewed: Stargirl (The CW)

Not only has Stargirl been renewed for a second season, but it's officially making the move from DC Universe to The CW. 

Amazon
Renewed: The Boys (Amazon)

The anti-superhero drama will return for a season three on Amazon Prime Video. 

Jackson Davis for Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The Netflix summer hit will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Ending: Dead To Me (Netflix)

The Netflix comedy will return for a third and final season. 

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Renewed: Hunters (Amazon)

Amazon's nazi-hunting show will return for a second season. 

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: The Crown (Netflix)

The original plan was to end with season five, but now creator Peter Morgan has changed his mind and the series will end after its sixth season, starring Imelda Staunton

Netflix
Ending: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Sabrina's chilling adventures will end after the upcoming fourth season on Netflix. 

The CW
Canceled: Katy Keene (The CW)

The CW has said goodbye to Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene after one season.

Mike Yarish/Netflix
Ending: The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed the comedy for a third and final season.

Netflix
Renewed: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age show for a second season.

NBC
Canceled: Council of Dads (NBC)

NBC has opted to disband the council after one season.

Netflix
Renewed and Ending: Lucifer (Netflix)

Despite previously announcing season five would be the final one for this Tom Ellis drama, Lucifer will return for a sixth—and final—season.

NBC
Renewed: Manifest (NBC)

NBC's big plane mystery is taking off for a third season. 

ABC
Canceled: The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

This love story is unfortunately over for now.

ABC
Renewed: For Life (ABC)

ABC is in for a season two with this legal drama. 

NBC
Renewed: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Jane Levy and her musical superpowers will return for a second season on NBC. 

NBC
Canceled: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

The hunt is over for this NBC drama.

NBC
Canceled: Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford's musical comedy has had it swan song after just one season.

A&E
Canceled: Live PD (A&E)

This reality series hosted by Dan Abrams was canceled after weeks of protests around the world in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody.

Paramount Network
Canceled: Cops (Paramount Network)

The long-running reality show following police officers on the job has been canceled by Paramount Network.

Hulu
Canceled: Reprisal (Hulu)

Just one season for the drama starring Abigail Spencer on Hulu.

