Lizzo Sends Cardi B a Heartfelt Note and Flowers Amid Offset Divorce

Although Cardi B had to make a tough personal decision this week, she has supportive friends in her corner.

It was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 15, that the Grammy-winning rapper filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset from Migos. While Cardi nor Offset have yet to publicly speak out or release a statement on the decision, Offset's cheating scandals have been made public multiple times over the course of their marriage.

"Cardi does not trust Offset. She's really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him," a source told E! News. "It's been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again."

Amid the divorce news, singer Lizzo decided to show her support with a gift for her artist pal. On Tuesday evening, Cardi posted a video of a beautiful bouquet of colorful flowers to her Instagram stories along with a handwritten note.