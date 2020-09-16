Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Sends Cryptic Message to Her Haters

Brad Pitt's rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to have a message for her haters.
The model took to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 15 to share a few wise words: "Happy people don't hate." Moments later, the comments section began filling up with harsh words about her rumored romance with Pitt, with one user even writing, "If so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl."
Poturalski then responded to the critic, who was referencing Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie, by writing, "Not hating anyone."
Poturalski and Pitt have been sparking dating speculation for the past few weeks. In fact, a source told E! News the duo enjoyed some time at Chateau Miraval in France in August. As fans are well aware, Pitt and Jolie purchased the estate and vineyard in 2011 and even tied the knot there in 2014. The A-listers filed for divorce four years ago and the proceedings remain ongoing.
Just before the trip to the chateau, Poturalski and Pitt were spotted at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in France. And while the initial sighting may have surprised some fans, it appears that Pitt and Poturalski have actually been hanging out for quite some time. They were even photographed at a Kanye West concert in Los Angeles back in November 2019.
Poturalski may have even hinted at their connection earlier this year. Back in February, she shared a since-deleted picture of herself walking the streets of Los Angeles. "Missing my strolls with my Love," she wrote on Instagram at the time. Then, in March, she shared another post that read, "Saturdays these days for me is self-reflection, reading books spending time with my better half."
Even in her most recent post, Poturalski shared she got her featured sunglasses from a place in California. "They are from Melrose Market in LA," she wrote in response to an inquiring fan. "The Sunday flea market."
Neither Pitt nor Poturalski have publicly commented on the romance rumors. However, the actor is used to seeing his name in relationship reports.
"People always say they don't read about themselves. I never believe it," the Oscar winner told The New York Times in 2019. "I don't go out of my way to avoid it; I just don't seek it out. I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years, and none of it's true."