Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset
Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Detail Buddy Danielson's First Weeks at Home

Parenthood times two!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Buddy Danielson, a little over a month ago—however, as the couple discussed on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, they're still not used to the idea of having kids, plural!

"There's no way I'm responsible enough to be a dad," Bryan shared. "Except I am...Mentally, I just don't feel it."

That couldn't be further from the truth according to Brie, who praised his parenting skills while detailing the routine they've established with Buddy and their 3-year-old daughter, Birdie Danielson.

"It's really funny because I see all these parents post about homeschooling and how awful it is," the Total Bellas star began. I'm like, I think my husband is the only man in the world who buys all this homeschooling stuff when our daughter's really not an age where she needs to be. He does it for fun!"

Brie continued, explaining to her listeners that Bryan's been sleeping in their guest room to stay on Birdie's schedule.

"COVID's been a big change for her, not going to school and all her fun little classes," Brie added. "And then Artem [Chigvintsev] and Nicole [Bella] having a baby and all that attention going away, and then us having one. And even though she's obsessed with Buddy, it's hard when it's all about you and then you're sharing it all. So we were like, we want Bryan to be able to have all the attention and energy for her."

Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Detail Buddy Danielson's First Weeks at Home

"It's allowed me to just give all my attention to Buddy," Brie continued. "Now I obviously have my little times with Birdie throughout the day and I make sure I give her all the attention, but it's really kind of helped me not be so stressed out."

And boy does Buddy need Brie's attention! Even though Brie and Bryan described him as being a relatively calm baby, they admitted he's a "milk monster."

"Last night, I'm not kidding, he woke me up every two hours to eat," Brie revealed, joking that her "boobs are scared of him."

Later on in the podcast episode, Brie and Bryan looked back at the day Buddy was actually born. Until then, they hadn't known the baby's sex, and Bryan was apparently convinced Brie was carrying a girl.

"I just felt like I am meant to be the father of girls; Like I'm the perfect girl dad," he explained. "So the whole time I just thought it was a girl. And then moments before I walk into the operating room for Brie's C-section, I was meditating, just trying to calm myself a little bit...and I just got this feeling it's a boy."

Obviously, Bryan was right—he admitted to looking at the baby's "junk" before the face—and while Brie was surprised, she was more shocked to see how identical Buddy was to Bryan.

"When I saw him, I was like, oh my gosh, there is a mini version of my husband dangling in the air!" she said.

"I just look at Buddy now even, and I'm still trying to find the features of me. I think I've found a couple," Brie added. "I just picture he and Bryan like, I'm sure they're gonna wrestle around and all this, but just them looking alike and being together, it makes my heart smile."

Looking to the future, the couple noted that they're dreading the moment Bryan has to go back to work.

Brie also isn't looking forward to losing the baby weight—something Bryan told her she shouldn't worry about.

"I wish our society was less focused on weight and more focused on health," he said.

Thankfully, Brie responded, "This time around, I'm not putting pressure on myself."

"But you know, I look in the mirror and I'm like alright, I got a ways to go. But it's been too damn hot for me to do anything," she explained. "And I know I can't because of my c-section. But I'm lucky I like Boho clothes and I can cover up!"

Bryan and Brie ended the podcast on a happy note, with the latter expressing, "Even though we don't feel like we're mature enough to have kids, I feel like we're doing a pretty damn good job so far."

Listen to the full episode of The Bellas Podcast here, and get to know Buddy by scrolling through the below gallery of his cutest pics!

Total Bellas returns this November, only on E!
Meet Buddy

For Buddy's first official photo and name reveal on Instagram, Brie wrote, "Hi I'm Buddy."

Big Sister & Baby

Alongside this snap of herself, Birdie and her baby boy, Brie shared, "Can't believe it's been a week already!!"

Instagram/Brie Bella
Baby Boy Danielson

The Total Bellas couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world on Saturday, Aug. 1. Following the birth, Brie penned online, "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Cute Cousins

Buddy poses with his cousin and Brie's brother J.J.'s daughter Alice. "Can't believe she's not the youngest cousin anymore!!! Our sweet little Alice is 2 today!!!" Brie wrote.

Mother-Son Time

"Me and my boy," Brie wrote on Instagram.

Sweet Snuggles

Buddy is sound asleep on his mama. Too cute!

Family Time

Buddy and Matteo pose with uncle J.J. and aunt Lauren.

Buddy in Blue

Another adorable selfie of the mother-son duo!

Playtime

It's only a matter of time before Buddy's able to play alongside big sister Birdie!

Football Fit

Fall, along with Buddy's first-ever football season, is here!

Mom & Dad

Brie and Bryan share a sweet selfie with their man man, Buddy!

Just Chillin'

"Trying to convince Buddy to be an Eagle Fan but I'm thinking he's leaning towards the Seahawks....at least my Bird is an Eagle girl!!" Brie wrote.

Father-Son Bonding

Bryan is all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot captured by Brie.

Family of Four

All together now!

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

What an adorable family!

