Marissa Jaret Winokur Debuts 50-Pound Weight Loss in Before-and-After Photos

Marissa Jaret Winokur is loving the skin she's in.

The 47-year-old Broadway star took to Instagram on Sept. 15 to share that she's lost almost 50 pounds. The Hairspray alum wrote about how she's been working out with her trainer Keith Anthony and changing her diet amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Truth Covid scares me," she wrote in part of her post. "I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK! So I started working out at home with Keith via Zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance. In all honestly [sic], I also needed something to focus on [and] have a goal. 6 months later I have lost almost 50 pounds."

Winokur also shared a few before-and-after pictures.

"We have been here before," she continued. "I was scared to post photos, it's really one day at a time for me when it comes to food. But I thought, Covid isn't over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose [sic] to fight!"