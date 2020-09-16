How Everything Unraveled for Cardi B and Offset...Again

Like pretty much everything else about Cardi B, her years-long love story is exceptional.

From their first date—the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston, an outing Offset labeled as "a power move"—she and the Migos rapper climbed aboard a rollercoaster that saw them experience dizzying highs (a September 2017 spur-of-the-moment wedding in their Atlanta bedroom; his proposal a month later in front of a packed crowd at a Philadelphia concert) and get thrown for more than a few loops, the biggest coming in the waning weeks of 2018.

Offset's ill-advised decisions ("I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in," he obliquely confessed in an online video) led his bride to the brink. "I guess we grew out of love," she shared in an Instagram post that December as she tried to make sense of what exactly had gone wrong in their nascent marriage, "but we're not together anymore. I don't know. It might take time to get a divorce."