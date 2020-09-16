Kerry Washington Wins Her First-Ever Emmy During 2020 Creative Arts Awards

Kerry Washington is officially an Emmy winner!

The Scandal alum received the honor for her work as an executive producer on Tuesday, Sept. 15, during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys. As fans may know, Washington was an executive producer on ABC's Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times." During Tuesday's Creative Arts Emmys, the show won the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). To win the award, the special was up against the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the Oscars and the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

After hearing the news, Washington took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the Emmy win. "OMG," she wrote. "So proud of @simpsonstreet and this incredible cast and crew." The 43-year-old star—who launched her production company, Simpson Street, in 2016—received four Emmy nominations this year. Three as an executive producer and one as a lead actress.