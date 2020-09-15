Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Break Up After 3 Years Together

Another celebrity romance bites the bust.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles have officially called off their engagement. The Chrisley Knows Best star announced her breakup from the former pro hockey player in heartfelt statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

"You've all been wondering...so here it is," Savannah wrote. "Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it's not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits."

"There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually," the 23-year-old continued.

Todd Chrisley's daughter described the three years she shared with Nic as "some of the best years of my life," adding, "but I have to trust that God has a far greater purpose for my life...I believe that He will take this hardship and make something beautiful out of it."