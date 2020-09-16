E! People's Choice AwardsNYFWEmmysMaisie WilliamsPhotosVideos

2020 ACM Awards Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 ACM Awards finally take place five months after the event was originally planned for. Find out whether your favorite artists won in their categories!

2020 ACM Awards: Take two.

Six months have passed since the ACM Awards were originally supposed to take place on April 5 and quite a lot has changed.

Since then, the show relocated from Las Vegas, Nev. to Nashville, Tenn. where the event will take place across three different venues. Keith Urban is  hosting the show live from the Grand Ole Opry, and artists will make appearances at the Ryman Auditorium and the famous Bluebird Cafe. 

Additionally, Taylor Swift was recently added to the all-star roster of performers. For the first time in seven years, the singer will take to the ACM Awards stage to perform "Betty" from her new album, folklore

All of that and more only adds to the excitement of country music fans, who have quite literally been waiting for this moment for months. So, without further ado, find out the nominees and winners below!

The ACM Awards air live on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Paul Drinkwater/NBC Sports

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

WINNER: Tenille Townes

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

WINNER: Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

GIRL, Maren

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 

"God's Country", Blake Shelton

"One Man Band", Old Dominion

"Rainbow", Kacey Musgraves

"Rumor", Lee Brice

"What If I Never Get Over You", Lady A

SONG OF THE YEAR 

"10,000 Hours", Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

"Girl Goin' Nowhere", Ashley McBryde

"God's Country", Blake Shelton 

"One Man Band", Old Dominion

"Some Of It", Eric Church

VIDEO OF THE YEAR 

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber o

God's Country, Blake Shelton

One Man Band, Old Dominion

WINNER: "Remember You Young", Thomas Rhett

Sugar Coat, Little Big Town

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

WINNER: Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR 

10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Dive Bar, Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

WINNER: Fooled Around And Fell In Love, Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Old Town Road,  Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

What Happens In A Small Town, Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

