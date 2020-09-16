Emmy First-Timers Club: Why Rain Valdez Is Creating Trans Roles No One Else Will

You never forget your first. For a lucky handful of TV personalities, that time is now. Get to know the names behind the nominations with Emmy First-Timers Club, E! News' weeklong celebration of newcomers with nods in some of the biggest categories!

Rain Valdez is making history.

When the actress learned she was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series at the 2020 Emmys for her work in the web series Razor Tongue, the moment secured her spot in the record books as not just the second transgender performer ever nominated in an acting category—following in friend Laverne Cox's footsteps—but the first Filipinx-American ever.

In response to what she believed to be a lack of quality roles for trans performers, she created Razor Tongue herself—making the recognition even sweeter.

As Valdez processed the news of her historic nomination in late July, the multi-hyphenate took to Instagram share her thoughts. "I ain't mad about any of it and I'm celebrating all of my identities with this nomination. My transgender identity and being AAPI," she wrote. "And to my rockstar team @noweverartists that helped me make Razor Tongue, this is also a celebration of what we created, a recognition of our communities capabilities and competency, and I can't wait to create more with all of you."