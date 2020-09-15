Cassie Randolph Wants Colton Underwood to "Get Help" and "Heal" Amid Restraining Order

Cassie Randolph never wanted things to come to this.

Less than a week after The Bachelor star filed—an obtained—a temporary restraining order against ex Colton Underwood, E! News is learning more details about what led to the legal situation.

"This was not done lightly," a source shared with E! News. "She was legitimately in fear. She would like to see Colton get help, but in the meantime, she was really in fear."

Another source told E! News that Cassie is "upset" that things came to this point. At the same time, she hopes this order brings about positive change.

"It's been a very draining couple of days for her," a second source explained. "Cassie hopes Colton heals and gets the closure he needs. She wants them to both be able to move on indefinitely. There's no space for them to have a relationship in the future and she hopes he understands that. Cassie only wishes the best for him."