Cardi B Divorces Offset: Look Back at Their Relationship's Ups and Downs

Cardi B is tapping out.

On Sept. 14, the "WAP" artist filed for divorce from Offset, thus bringing an end to their marriage of three years. In the divorce filing obtained by E! News, Cardi's legal team described their relationship as "irretrievably broken" and stated "there are no prospects for a reconciliation." In addition, Cardi requested legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

At this time it's unclear why Cardi decided to file for divorce.

Neither Cardi or Offset have publicly commented on their new relationship status.

As of late, the rapper's marriage seemed to be doing well, even after it was revealed that Offset had cheated on her only a year into their marriage.

Cardi told People in 2019 that, despite the criticism, she was striving to make their marriage work because of their daughter. She explained, "It's like, Honey, I'm not like you—I'm famous. I gotta consider who I'm dating, I gotta make sure people will have me for me. And I have a kid... We are a package. It's not just Cardi, it's Cardi and Kulture."