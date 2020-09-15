Brandon Maxwell Shares Relatable Emmys Wish: "I'm Hoping We See People in Amazing Pajamas"

Ready, set, glam!

No one brings the drama and electricity to the runway quite like designer Brandon Maxwell. With New York Fashion Week in full swing, the Texas native is showing off his eponymous brand's latest and greatest pieces—which consists of a denim capsule collection.

"I wanted to take the time to really celebrate where we are now and where we've been," the 35-year-old fashion mogul tells E! News in an exclusive interview with host Zanna Roberts Rassi.

Plus, Maxwell will be offering cult-favorite designs from past lines that "weren't really in stores anywhere" to celebrate his five-year anniversary.

"I was actually just having a conversation with someone on the phone this morning, 'cause I'm turning 36 this week. I was like, 'Wow, I didn't accomplish anything... like I thought I would,'" he expresses, adding that "a five-year anniversary is not a thing" in the world of fashion.

"I decided," he went on. "I'm celebrating anything and everything right now."