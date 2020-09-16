Say I Do Star Gabriele Bertaccini's Go-To Recipes Celebrate Summer All Year

Cooking often means making the most of the produce you have available. And one knows that better than Gabriele Bertaccini, celebrity chef and one-third of Netflix's Say I Do's terrific trio.



"Since I was a kid, my Italian summer meals were dictated by the seasonality of the fruits and vegetables that my grandmother's orto–her garden–would give birth to," the 34-year-old, who was born and raised in Florence, Italy, explained to E! News. "Since the beginning of my early years in the kitchen, my philosophy hasn't changed: pristine ingredients and simple execution. So whatever occasion brings you behind the stove, remember that keeping things as simple as possible is the key to any successful dish."

Here, Bertaccini—he's been cooking since he was 13—shared three staple recipes that are guaranteed to brighten up your plate all year long. Scroll ahead to see what he recommends you start cooking up to make summer last forever.