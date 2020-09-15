Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset After 3 Years of Marriage

Cardi B is putting an end to her marriage.

E! News can confirm through online court records that the Grammy winner filed for dissolution of her marriage to Offset in Fulton County, Ga. on Sept. 14. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter named Kulture together.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Cardi and her legal team said the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation." She is asking for child support from Offset and hopes the divorce "will be settled by agreement of the parties."

As pop culture fans know, this Hollywood power couple has experienced plenty of highs and lows in their love story. After the pair secretly got married in Sept. 2017, Cardi confirmed in Dec. 2018 that they were calling it quits.

But after Offset publicly pleaded with his wife for forgiveness after admitting to infidelity, the pair agreed to work on things for their daughter.

"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me," Cardi shared in Vogue's Jan. 2020 issue. "A lot of women felt disappointed in me."