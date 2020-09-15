Why Erin Andrews Felt Like a “Loser” After Being Axed From Dancing With the Stars

Some phone calls never go forgotten.

In July, Erin Andrews learned that after six years of hosting Dancing With the Stars alongside Tom Bergeron, she would no longer be returning for season 29. How'd she receive the news? With an unexpected call. During an interview with Barstool Sports' Token CEO podcast, the longtime host, 42, reflected on getting fired from the hit reality show—and how much of a blow it initially was.

"I didn't have much time to deal with it. I got a phone call. We were on the putting green with my dog and husband and I got a call that said, ‘You know, so and so from ABC wants to talk with you,' and I was like, ‘Oh, s--t, like, this is it," Andrews said. "I felt sorry for myself and I kind of was like, this is a terrible time to lose my job because, you know, we don't know when live television is coming back. These are hard jobs to get."