Watch "Certified Young Person" Paul Rudd Deliver a Hilarious and Important Mask PSA

Paul Rudd teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to urge millennials to wear a mask. Scroll on to see the actor's PSA.

Vibe check! Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask.

The Ant-Man actor teamed up with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to send a message to millennials amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Paul Rudd here, actor and certified young person," the Marvel star, dressed in sweatpants and a New York baseball cap, said in the video message posted to Cuomo's social media pages on Sept. 14. "A few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie, Gov. Cuomo, and he's just going off about how us millennials need to wear masks because, get this, apparently a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials. No cap."

"So Cuomes asks me, he's like, 'Paul, you've got to help. What are you, like, 26?'" Rudd, 51, continued. "And I didn't correct him. So, fam, let's real-talk. Masks, they're totally beast. So, slide that into your DMs and Twitch it."

Rudd went on to note that he understands people want to go out. "Yes queens like ourselves, we want to go to bars, we want to drink, hook up, do our TikToks, I get it," he said. "I'm not gonna preach at you like some celebrity."

The Clueless alum then clarified that "this is a convo...where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."

"Masks protect you and your dank squad," Rudd continued. "Because caring about other people is the new not caring about other people."

The star concluded his message with a simple plea: Wear a mask. "It's easy, it's simple. Please!" Rudd urged. "It's not hard. People are dying! Hundreds of thousands of people are dying and it's preventable."

Rudd's PSA is a part of Cuomo's #MaskUpAmerica campaign. Take a look at the video above to see his important message.

