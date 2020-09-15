Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Premiere Finally Reveals Which Pros the Stars Are Paired With

Fifteen mysteries have been solved!

Dancing With the Stars returned tonight and revealed both the celebrity/pro pairings and a whole new pandemic-inspired look. The judges' table is extra-long, especially with new judge Derek Hough taking up a seat, the audience is nowhere to be seen and new host Tyra Banks is all about the outfit changes. One thing, however, has not changed, and that's the slightly awkward joy of watching a celebrity step out onto the dance floor for the first time. Will they be surprisingly incredible? Will they be as bad as we expect them to be? Will they be much worse than we thought?

The answer to all of the above is yes. Yes, they will.

The night's highest scorers are not exactly surprises, but they were not the stars people were really watching out for, like Johnny Weir. Skai Jackson and Justina Machado both scored 21 points total, while Carole Baskin and Charles Oakley both landed at the bottom of the leaderboard.