Family of Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Make a Plea During Her DWTS Debut

The family of Carole Baskin's missing husband made an opportune plea for help just as she hit the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars.

In a commercial that aired during Monday night's premiere, Don Lewis' three daughters, Gail, Linda and Donna, as well as his former assistant, Anne, asked those with information regarding his disappearance to come forward.

Their lawyer, John M. Phillips, further stated, "Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers; they deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?"

The Dancing With the Stars contestant was accused of murdering Lewis in the wildly popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King. Specifically, tiger wrangler Joe Exotic, née Joseph Maldonado-Passage, speculated that Baskin fed rescued tigers her then-husband's remains.

To this day, Baskin vehemently denies the accusations and decries her portrayal in the docuseries.

In a previous statement, she told E! News, "There are no words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has instead chosen to be as salacious and sensational as possible to draw in viewers."