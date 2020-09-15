E! People's Choice AwardsNYFWPhotosVideos

Celebrity-Approved Fall 2020 Trends: Which Ones Are Worth Trying?

The hosts of Daily Pop weigh in!

E-comm: Daily Pop Tuesday TrendsFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA, Instagram

Fall 2020's fashion trends: Are they hot or not? Daily Pop hosts Morgan Stewart, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner discuss in today's Tuesday Trends. They're breaking down bucket hats, the chain necklace and hoop earring combo, fringe and loafers.

Of course, when it comes to fashion, it's all really about self-expression. So feel free to try these trends if you're into them. See where to get the look below!

How to Get Your Hair Zoom Call Ready in 5 Minutes
Instagram

If you love the '90s, you'll be thrilled to see that bucket hats are back. Celebs like Hailey BieberVanessa Hudgens and Sofia Richie have been rocking them.

Reversible Short-Brimmed Bucket Hat

This cotton bucket hat is reversible and comes in two sizes, plus two other colors.

$30
Madewell

UO Utility Bucket Hat

Pick from four shades in this bucket hat with an embroidered patch on the front.

$24
Urban Outfitters
Instagram

Hoop earrings and a chain necklace are the perfect combo, at least according to Hilary Duff and Ariana Grande.

Midi Hoops

These perfect gold vermeil hoops match anything. You can also shop them in silver.

$50
Mejuri

Gorjana Parker Necklace

Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace, which is also available in silver, is our go-to chain. Its hinge closure allows it to be worn as a lariat as well.

$65
Gorjana
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA, BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fringe is always sassy on dresses, bags and even face masks. Doja CatScout Willis and Rita Ora all agree.

Hobo Mist Crossbody

How fab is this crossbody in a sage hue? It totally makes your outfit and you can also shop it in two other colors.

$138
$110
Hobo

NBD Zarita Midi Dress

We love the sexy leg slit on this midi dress. You'll have to check out its gorgeous low back too.

$228
$183
Revolve
Gotham/GC Images, LESE / BACKGRID, Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Loafers: They're a classic. Nina DobrevEmma Roberts and Katie Holmes all rock them.

Gucci Princetown Loafer Mule

If you're looking to invest, pick up some iconic Gucci loafers. They have a mule style and come in a host of colors.

$750
Nordstrom

Equestrian Buckle Loafers

These soft leather loafers have an elegant bit buckle. Hurry, they're selling out quick!

$129
& Other Stories

