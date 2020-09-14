Chadwick Boseman Laid to Rest in South Carolina One Week After His Death

Chadwick Boseman has been laid to rest.

According to a death certificate obtained by E! News, the Black Panther star was buried at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, S.C., which is located only a few short miles from the late actor's hometown of Anderson.

Boseman reached his final resting place on Sept. 3, six days after he passed away on Aug. 28 following a battle with colon cancer.

The certificate states Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old's immediate cause of death is listed as organ failure, and the underlying cause as colon cancer.

Additionally, according to the certificate, Boseman underwent colectomy surgery in 2016. Then, in March 2020, Boseman had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized.

Three days after his burial, Boseman's loved ones and co-stars paid their respects during a private memorial in Malibu, Calif.