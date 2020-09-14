Kim Zolciak's Sweet Birthday Gift For Husband Kroy Biermann Took Over Two Months to Make

Kim Zolciak really took her time with husband Kroy Biermann's birthday gift this year!
The Bravo star is spilling all the details about the thoughtful b-day present she gave her man over the weekend while celebrating his 35th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 12.
"This gift I really loved. So it's a book, the company's called Best of Legacy and what they do is they take Kroy's entire football career," Kim revealed to E! News exclusively while promoting the Oct. 6 return of Don't Be Tardy on Bravo. "You could pick just the NFL but I did high school, college and through the NFL. And there's like 300 articles on him, pictures and there's video of some of his biggest plays. He got a touchdown."
The Bravo star continued, "It's this huge book of his entire football career, which is so awesome from start to finish. I spent like two and a half months with the company working on it and I was so excited. I could not wait to give it to him."
Kroy told E! of the heartful gift, "It was so incredible and such a cool gift. We're both so hard to shop for because we both have everything that we want, so for her to find that and spend the time, it was very thoughtful and such a cool gift. And a lot of those articles I forgot about, they happened in high school and my early career."
"I just love it," Kim gushed. "So he'll have that forever, the kids will have that and be able to look back. I learned so much myself about him just doing this project so it's really cool...There's video in there of him in high school or college. It's really cool."
As for how they celebrated on Saturday, Kim and Kroy kept it low-key before going out to dinner. "It was fantastic. I couldn't ask for a better relaxing day," Kroy said. "I love to just hang out and basically take a breath. We always go to dinner and open the kids gifts, they make me cards, and have cake."
Don't Be Tardy season eight premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. on Bravo!
