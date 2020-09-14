Sarah Jessica Parker Details SJP Collection's Virtual NYFW Event

SJP takes on NYFW.
New York Fashion Week is in full swing after launching its Spring 2021 season with Jason Wu's in-person runway show—a rarity this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—and who better to check in with amid the fashion madness than Sarah Jessica Parker?
E! Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi caught up with the actress and designer on Monday, Sept. 14's Daily Pop, and we learned all about her virtual fashion week event for SJP Collection that's currently underway.
"We're dropping one shoe a day!" Parker revealed. "This is collections that are coming into the store, and the timing just happens to work nicely with New York Fashion Week."
Parker showed off a few of the selections, including the Sex and the City-esque "Newspaper Fawn" and pretty-in-pink "Single."
There was no missing the sparkly "Elke" boots, either—and lucky for Rassi, Sarah said, " I was going to surprise you at the end, but these are on their way to you already."
New York Fashion Week Spring 2021 comes just a couple of months after Parker opened her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Collection flagship store in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.
The fashionista explained on Daily Pop that she makes an effort to actually work at the store at least one day per week.
"A shop is about people. It's about customer service," Parker expressed. "I'm very old fashioned. I really believe in, like, taking care of people."
Keep up with SJP Collection's virtual fashion week event on Instagram (where you can also find out when Parker's going to stop in the NYC store!), and watch the complete Daily Pop interview in the above clip!