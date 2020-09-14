How to Watch the 2020 Emmys on TV and Online

The 2020 Emmys are right around the corner!
There's less than a week until the Primetime Emmy Awards, which for the first time in its 71-year history, will air virtually. Producers and public health officials decided against holding an in-person ceremony because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, making for a truly unprecedented occasion. But this is Hollywood and the show must go on!
Details about the highly-anticipated event are still being rolled out, but here's what we know so far:
Who is hosting the Emmys?
Jimmy Kimmel is once again bringing the laughs as the host of the 72nd Emmys. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host will be filming his portion of the show from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Calif.
When are the Emmys and what time do they start?
Sunday, Sept. 20 is the big day! E! will kick things off with our Live From E!: Emmys coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Fans can catch up on all things Emmys fashion and more must-know details with Giuliana Rancic, Vivica A. Fox and more!
The official Emmys ceremony will immediately follow at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Where are the Emmys held?
Because of the nature of this year's event the show will be held in locations across the globe, with stars virtually attending the ceremony from the comfort of their homes. However, Jimmy Kimmel and the show producers will also be filming at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
How do you watch the Emmys?
The show will be aired on ABC, in addition to the Emmys website. However, it can also be streamed on YouTube TV, Hulu Live and DirecTV Now.
Who are the Emmys nominees?
Going into the show, HBO's Watchmen has the most nominations under its belt, with 26 nods in total. The drama is followed by Amazon's ever-popular Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a comedy that received 20 nominations this year. And in third is HBO's Succession and Netflix's Ozark, who tied with 18 nominations each. In short, this year's awards are more competitive than ever.
Check out our complete list of nominations here!
Who is performing at the Emmys?
The producers are keeping the lineup of performers close to their chest, but we do know that Grammy award-winning singer H.E.R. will perform during the "In Memoriam" segment of the show.
In addition, there will be appearances by Anthony Anderson, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt, Lena Waithe and Oprah Winfrey.
Anything else we should be on the lookout for?
The show executive producers said there will be no dress code for this year's show, so keep an eye out for any stars who decide to wear their PJs! Plus, many of the celebs will be viewing from their home, giving fans the opportunity to get some decor-inspo like never before.