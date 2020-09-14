Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Anniversary Gifts From Their Kids Are Unforgettable

Bet you can't find this gift at the local store.

When it comes to anniversary presents, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend could have it all. But while celebrating seven years of marriage on Sept. 14, the couple decided to showcase the heartfelt gifts they received from their children.

Spoiler alert: You can't put a price tag on this thoughtfulness.

As seen on Instagram Stories, 4-year-old Luna gifted her parents a handwritten note alongside a wedding photo. "Hi mommy and dad," the card stated. "So happy you got married. I love you." Luna took it one step further by painting a picture of mom wearing a red dress. Sweet, right?

But perhaps it's Miles who received the most laughs with his creative mindset when it comes to gift gifting.

In a video posted on Instagram, Chrissy revealed her 2-year-old son chose to share a wedding photo with scribble all over mom's face and wedding dress. "I love it so much," the Cravings author wrote while giggling inside her home.