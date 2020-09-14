Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Anniversary Gifts From Their Kids Are Unforgettable

Bet you can't find this gift at the local store.
When it comes to anniversary presents, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend could have it all. But while celebrating seven years of marriage on Sept. 14, the couple decided to showcase the heartfelt gifts they received from their children.
Spoiler alert: You can't put a price tag on this thoughtfulness.
As seen on Instagram Stories, 4-year-old Luna gifted her parents a handwritten note alongside a wedding photo. "Hi mommy and dad," the card stated. "So happy you got married. I love you." Luna took it one step further by painting a picture of mom wearing a red dress. Sweet, right?
But perhaps it's Miles who received the most laughs with his creative mindset when it comes to gift gifting.
In a video posted on Instagram, Chrissy revealed her 2-year-old son chose to share a wedding photo with scribble all over mom's face and wedding dress. "I love it so much," the Cravings author wrote while giggling inside her home.
Back in Sept. 2013, John and Chrissy traveled to Lake Como, Italy for the wedding of their dreams. The supermodel wore three Vera Wang wedding gowns while Stevie Wonder performed.
"They are so about true love and about family and they are just amazingly kind, gracious people," the couple's wedding planner Lisa Vorce previously shared with E! News. "They really just wanted it to be a really fun and formal, special romantic celebration."
As for Chrissy's message to John on their latest milestone, she couldn't help but bring their kids into the picture.
"Happy 7th anniversary!" she wrote as Luna playfully tackled Miles in the background. "14 years together! @johnlegend love u buddy. My best pal. You're like a brother to me!!"
See more unforgettable family moments in our gallery below.