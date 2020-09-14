Disney's Halloween Fashion Collection Is a Total Treat

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Halloween may technically be canceled, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't get into the spirit of the season. ShopDisney just released a whole collection of Halloween fashions to help you celebrate in style!
Whether you're locking yourself indoors with scary movies and a bucket of popcorn (we recommend a stylish onesie for that), or you're having a safe but small get together with your bubble friends (how about this fit-and-flare dress?), you'll surely find something to help you get into a spookier mood. Even the right pair of mouse ears can inspired a toothy jack-o-lantern smile!
While this isn't everything they have to offer, these are definitely our faves. Shop them below to embrace this treat of a collection!
Mickey Mouse Halloween Bodysuit Pajama for Adults
Considering we're all likely going to be hiding indoors during this spooky season, we might as well be comfy! Enter this super cute onesie, with an allover Mickey ghost print pattern and a contrasting complementary color lining the hood. It has a zip front and side pockets, and it's made of super soft 100% jersey cotton. We recommend wearing it while watching scary movies with a big bowl of popcorn.
Disney Villains Pullover Sweatshirt
Disney Villains get a bad rap, and justifiably so... but in this sweatshirt, they get their time in the spotlight with a little splash of style. Naughty notables like The Evil Queen, Maleficent, Ursula and Jafar stand front and center in a vintage-inspired logo, emblazoned across the front of this soft jersey knit top. Plus, the artwork is printed using eco-friendly, water-based inks.
Disneyland Mickey Mouse Zip Hoodie
When you want something cozy to wear but you can't go full onesie because you're in mixed company, split the difference with this cute zip hoodie. It features Mickey Mouse jack-o'-lantern appliqués splashed across a warm heathered knit body with a fleece interior, and the hood has a jersey lining and sports drawstrings. It's part of Disneyland's special Halloween collection, so make sure you close your eyes tight and pretend you're on Space Mountain when you wear it.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Costume Sweater
Warn the Jack in your life about imminent danger in his holiday plans while wearing this cute cardigan, and we'll bet he'll listen. But even if he doesn't, you'll look super stylish with this allover Sally patchwork design splashed across this soft acrylic cable knit, with a button-down front and contrasting collar for a little extra oomph to your look. Red hair is optional.
Maleficent Dress
The Disney Parks Dress Shop Collection is legendary for their fashionable takes on classic Disney features and characters, but we think they really outdid themselves with this Maleficent dress. This fit-and-flared number features the Mistress of All Evil herself rising from a hem of green flames and briar thorns, while Sleeping Beauty Castle looms in the background. And there's an embroidered raven appliqué on the back. Make sure you get a petticoat to really rock it 50s style.
Maleficent Oval Crystal Pendant by RockLove
If you're going to have the Maleficent dress, you might as well accessorize accordingly with this Oval Crystal Pendant, featuring her evilness in her dragon form. It's made of solid sterling silver plated in gleaming black rhodium, with a halo of white crystals surrounding a prong-set black oval crystal with custom facets that reflect like a black mirror. Creepy!
Minnie Mouse Halloween Witch Sequined Ear Headband
But back to the lighter side of things, how super cute are these Minnie Mouse ears with a candy corn-inspired witch's hat? Her iconic ears are splashed with sequins that glint in the light, while the witch's hat features a shiny metallic purple bow. The band itself also sports sequins, with a velour non-slip liner to make sure it stays put on your noggin.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Backpack Cooler
Part cooler and part backpack, this carrier featuring Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie offers an insulated interior and water-resistant liner so you can carry snacks and libations without them losing their cool. There's also a bunch of extra pockets in case you need more places to stash essentials, with a mesh compartment on the underside of the lid and a front-mounted stretch cord to keep everything secure.
Mickey Mouse Halloween Romper for Baby
Yes, this cute little onesie for your wee one is adorable with its skeleton outline and Mikey eyes on the hood, but you guys, it glows in the dark! The bones will show up green under black light, which just amps up the awesome. The hoodie also features 3-D mouse ears, and the body has a zip front and ribbed cuffs. It's also 100% cotton, so it's soft and breathable.
Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Light-Up Necklace
If this were a normal Halloween, you might find yourself in one of Disney's theme parks for their annual Halloween party, which means you'd probably wind up wearing one of these glowing necklaces. It features wrapped candies, candy corn and Mikey Mouse jack-o'-lanterns, all of which light up courtesy of a battery pack that's powered by three AG13 button cell batteries.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pumpkin Halloween Leggings
Confession time: we have more than a few pairs of Disney leggings, and every pair is ridiculously comfortable, made of a soft polyester/spandex blend. These are definitely in the spirit of the season with an allover print of Mickey and Minnie jack-o'-lanterns, pumpkins and candy. Whether you wear them for working out or chilling out, they're totally a treat.
The Haunted Mansion Long Sleeve Raglan Tee
You'll totally be the 100th happy haunt in this cotton baseball-style tee, featuring the iconic hitchhiking ghosts from The Haunted Mansion sneaking out from behind the attraction's logo running down the side. As if that's not enough creepy coolness for your closet, the sleeves feature the ride's signature wallpaper print. Topped with a ribbed neckline, you'll be more than ready to attend a swinging wake!
