Watch Drew Barrymore Reunite With Charlie's Angels' Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu

You may get 50 first dates, but only one talk show series premiere.
Monday, Sept. 14 was a big day for Drew Barrymore as she officially kicked off her brand-new talk show appropriately titled The Drew Barrymore Show. During the episode, close friend Adam Sandler appeared to help reboot one of the pair's best movies together. Oh yes, we're talking about the 2004 romantic comedy, 50 First Dates.
"Hi Lucy, good morning," Adam shared while in character. "It's me, Henry. We are on I think our 5,000th date together and it's been great. I'm going to catch you up."
For those who haven't seen the movie, Drew played a woman named Lucy who suffers from amnesia. As a result, she always woke up forgetting that she was married to Henry.
In the reboot, Adam was quick to set the scene on what life is like. "It's also 2020 and we're also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing," he shared. "Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people."
Drew replied, "Sounds like you're kind of making this up."
All jokes aside, the Hollywood stars shared a heartfelt moment proving their friendship remains stronger than ever.
"Drew, in all seriousness though, I want to just tell you this. I could not honestly be more excited for you," Adam shared. "You have your own show now. You're going to make people so happy everyday, every time they see you. You are magic. The whole world feels it. I'm lucky that I know you so well. I love you."
A noticeably touched Drew added, "I can't think of any endeavor I'd ever want to do without you Adam so thanks and I love you."
But wait, there's more! Drew also invited Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu onto the premiere for an epic Charlie's Angels reunion.
"I couldn't begin this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years," Drew shared. "We are friends, we are fellow angels."
And while it totally looked like all three ladies were together, the group later revealed that someone was in studio virtually.
"I'm the one in Los Angeles," Cameron confessed before poking fun at technology. "You've got to try this it's so incredible. The ether, the little particles going out into space and coming back re-massing into this beautiful space. You guys, it's crazy, you should try it, it tingles!"
It's about to be a big premiere week for The Drew Barrymore Show.
In addition to Adam, Drew will welcome Tyra Banks, Gabrielle Union, Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron to the show.
