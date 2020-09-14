Will Smith Reveals How You Can Stay at the Iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion

This is a story all about how the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house got flipped-turned upside down.
The popular '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air turns 30 this year. It seems like just yesterday we were watching Uncle Phil throw Jazz out of the house for the millionth time. Well, to celebrate, the cast got together for a 30th reunion special for HBO Max, and now, the iconic home from the television series is being turned into a real-life vacation spot.
On Sunday, Sept. 13, Will Smith reached out to fans on his Instagram to ask who might be interested in staying in the luxurious mansion featured in the opening credits of the series. "YOOOO!! Y'all think we should rent out the @freshprince house??" Smith captioned a picture with his longtime friend and co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff. "We're making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!!"
That's right, together Smith and Airbnb are turning the world of the show into a real-life experience.
For only $30 a night, anyone in the world can live like a king. Or more accurately, like a prince. "30 years since 'The Fresh Prince' rolled up to the show's iconic LA crib, Will is opening the doors to his former kingdom for a limited time - only on Airbnb," the company shared on their Instagram. "The stay is available to Los Angeles County residents."
The home is decorated with '90s inspired memorabilia. Like a cool graffitti wall, pictures of Will from the show, and fun knick-knacks that are reminiscent of episodes on the series.
The company is offering five-time, one-night stays for anyone willing and able to purchase a spot in the famous crib. The stay includes in-bedroom basketball, a peak at Smith's fly closet, and of course, all meals will be served on a silver platter.
Plus, for those who are lucky enough to get a spot at the home, the stay will also double as an act of kindness. Smith revealed that Airbnb will be donating part of the funds to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.
So what are you waiting for? Your palace awaits!