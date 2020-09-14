Will Smith Reveals How You Can Stay at the Iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion

This is a story all about how the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house got flipped-turned upside down.

The popular '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air turns 30 this year. It seems like just yesterday we were watching Uncle Phil throw Jazz out of the house for the millionth time. Well, to celebrate, the cast got together for a 30th reunion special for HBO Max, and now, the iconic home from the television series is being turned into a real-life vacation spot.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, Will Smith reached out to fans on his Instagram to ask who might be interested in staying in the luxurious mansion featured in the opening credits of the series. "YOOOO!! Y'all think we should rent out the @freshprince house??" Smith captioned a picture with his longtime friend and co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff. "We're making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!!"

That's right, together Smith and Airbnb are turning the world of the show into a real-life experience.